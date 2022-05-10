German police raid homes over Nice-Cologne football clashes

BERLIN: Police on Wednesday raided homes across cities in western Germany as part of their probe into violence at Cologne and Nice's Europa Conference League game in southern France.

Apartments and houses in Cologne, Huerth, Pulheim and Bergisch Gladbach were searched in the operation, police said in a statement.

The clashes that broke out at the game in Nice on September 8.

One fan was left in a critical condition and dozens of others injured.

An hour before the scheduled kick-off of the match, several hundred hooded fans in the Cologne colours had invaded the Nice stands.

Clashes erupted, with fans armed with chairs or iron bars torn from the stadium.

Cologne president Werner Wolf said the club would “do everything in our power to clear up what happened and go with full consequence against those who chose violence.” - AFP