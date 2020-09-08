Germany boss Loew vows to ‘attack’ after low-key Nations League start

BERLIN: After two consecutive draws which have left the Germany camp seething, head coach Joachim Loew (pix) has vowed to go on the attack with a full-strength squad in the Nations League next month.

“We will really attack again in October,” said Loew as Germany sit third behind Group 4A leaders Spain and Ukraine in the Nations League.

Loew is determined to get their first pool win when Germany face Ukraine away, then host the Swiss at home next month.

Having conceded a last-gasp goal in Thursday’s 1-1 against Spain, Loew’s make-shift Germany team, missing several rested stars, was again held Sunday when the Swiss equalised in a 1-1 draw in Basel.

Goal-scorer Ilkay Gundogan was “p***ed off” after sloppy German defending allowed Swiss right-back Silvan Widmer to equalise as Germany surrendered the lead for the second time in three days.

Germany captain Toni Kroos was “disappointed” to take just two points from a possible six from their opening games.

“If you now twice lead 1-0 and then don’t make it home, that’s obviously annoying,” admitted Loew.

“It also has to do with the fact that the players are not fully fit,” he added as many of his squad are just back from holiday.

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele and winger Leroy Sane – two key players in Loew’s future plans – are just over knee injuries.

Sane was replaced at halftime against the Swiss after struggling.

In October, Loew will welcome back four Champions League winners in Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, while Borussia Dortmund playmaker Marco Reus should also be fit.

“Then we’ll be at full strength,” said Loew.

“There will be seven or eight players coming back who play an essential role for us.

“We’re going to really attack. Then we’ll win games too.”

Worryingly for Loew, despite vowing to rebuild his side after the shambles of the 2018 World Cup when holders Germany failed to get out of their group, his side has a habit of throwing the lead away.

In recent clashes against France, the Netherlands and Argentina, Germany has surrendered the lead and faded after a bright start.

Kroos struggled to lift the team, whose calls and on-field communication got quieter as the game went on in Basel, something Loew acknowledged.

“We will be louder when players come back who take responsibility,” Loew insisted. – AFP