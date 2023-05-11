Germany gun down Australia in shootout to lift SOJC

JOHOR BAHRU: Germany defeated Australia 3-1 on penalties to win the 11th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) international hockey championship at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here tonight.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation time, with goalkeepers Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji (Germany) and Max Larkin (Australia) stealing the show with solid displays.

Joshua then emerged as the hero in the shootout, saving three attempts by Australia’s Cooper Burns, Liam Henderson and Nathan Czinner. Only Craig Marais managed to beat Joshua.

Florian Sperling, Matteo Poljaric and Michel Struthoff, meanwhile, netted for Germany.

Germany, who are coached by Rein Van Eijk, have now won the SOJC twice, after first emerging victorious in 2012.

Australia have now finished runners-up four times, having also played second fiddle last year, 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Matteo Poljaric was named the best player while Amandeep Lakra of India emerged as the top scorer and Joshua was chosen as the best goalkeeper.

Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim presented the SOJC trophy to Germany.

Earlier today, India finished third after edging Pakistan 6-5 while Great Britain ended up fifth with a 5-3 win over New Zealand.

Yesterday, Malaysia ended the SOJC campaign in seventh place after a narrow 3-2 win over South Africa. - Bernama