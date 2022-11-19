Germany’s Bierhoff ‘cannot understand’ World Cup beer ban

QATAR: Germany team official Oliver Bierhoff said Saturday he “could not understand the decision” to ban beer from stadium perimeters at the Qatar World Cup.

World governing body FIFA announced Friday that beer would not be sold to fans around any of the eight World Cup stadiums following “discussions” with the hosts.

It gave no reason for the stunning U-turn just two days before the start of the tournament in the Islamic nation, where beer is largely prohibited.

Former Germany striker Bierhoff said FIFA and Qatari authorities should have announced the decision earlier.

“(The decision) is unfortunate and brings in uncertainty,“ Bierhoff said. “Of course, beer is part of the tournament.

“I cannot understand the decision and especially the timing. There was enough time for that beforehand.”

Germany captain Manuel Neuer acknowledged fans “do not like” the decision.

“The short-term nature (of the decision) and the spontaneity is what the fans don’t like. It would have been better to say it from the beginning.” - AFP