Germany’s Loew expects high standards on international restart

BERLIN: Germany coach Joachim Loew (pix) does not expect a loss of quality when he finally gathers his national squad together again following the coronavirus outbreak.

“An international player has so much quality that he is basically quickly in the situation to deal with different challenges in a short period of time, regardless for club or country,” Loew said Monday in a German football federation (DFB) interview.

“What however always needs a certain amount of time is the automatism.

“It could be that we have to do more in the tactical area than usual, but we will deal with that. When it gets going again we will be ready.”

Loew is hoping to have his players together again for the Nations League in September having now not had an international match for more than half a year.

“We speak with each other regularly in the week about the sporting situation, that is also independent from the coronavirus,” said Loew.

“We talk about players, about possible training sessions and so on. Of course we also speak about personal things, in these times it would be unusual not to.”

Loew has also had calls with colleagues at home and abroad about the Bundesliga restarting from the middle of last month.

“The world looks to Germany with great appreciation and how we got back into playing the league,” he said. – dpa