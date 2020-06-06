Germany’s Werner close to signing for Chelsea – reports

BERLIN: German forward Timo Werner is set to leave RB leipzig for England in summer but according to British and German news reports on Friday Chelsea and not Liverpool appear to be his destination.

The Bild daily, Kicker sports magazine and British papers including said that the Blues were ready to pay some €60 million (RM289m) set in a release clause which has to be activated before June 15.

The BBC even said an agreement has been reached between Chelsea and Wagner, and Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick congratulated Chelsea on the getting an excellent player – pending official confirmation.

Werner, 24, has a contract until 2023 in Leipzig where he has scored 25 Bundesliga goals this season and 31 in all competitions for the Champions League quarterfinalists.

The forward was long linked with a move to Premier League leaders Liverpool and their German manager Jurgen Klopp but they are reportedly not ready to pay the big fee amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, according to the reports, he is close to signing a five-year dear at Frank Lampard’s Chelsea who already have a German international in defender Antonio Ruediger.

The Guardian said that Chelsea have had “productive talks” with Werner and Kicker said the transfer “is to be finalized next week.”

Lampard plans to reshape Chelsea’s attack and they have already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam for €40m (RM193m).

Chelsea are aiming to spend big after not being allowed to make transfers last summer because of a ban imposed by the ruling body UEFA, and they did also not sign any players in January.

Werner was linked with a move to Bundesliga leaders and champions Bayern Munich as well but snubbed them, telling Bild that “taking a step abroad would be more tempting for me than a move to Bayern.”

Bayern are seemingly favouring getting Germany winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City and their coach Flick had no hard feelings.

“It is a decision Timo has taken and you must respect it, all good,” Flick said. “Timo is a very good player, and a player who scores goals. Chelsea have done a very good signing – if that is the case.” – dpa