Getting past group stage a realistic target - TMJ

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club has set a target to progress from the group stage in the 2022 AFC Champions League (ACL).

JDT club owner, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is confident that the current line-up of JDT players can bring glory to the team.

“God willing, if we can pass the group stage, it will be more than enough. I like realistic targets, I don’t like empty promises or false hopes for my supporters,” he said at the press conference to announce the new sponsor of JDT Football Club here today.

The eight-time consecutive Super League champions were drawn in Group I of the ACL competition alongside Japanese League champions Kawasaki Frontale, Guangzhou FC (China) and the winners of the play-off match between Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) and Port FC (Thailand).

Johor Bahru was also chosen as the host venue for all Group I matches which will take place from April 15 to May 1.

Tunku Ismail said JDT had also set a target to be in the top four of the Super League and to get into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup.

He also announced that he would add another import player from Spain, but stated that further details could not be revealed at this time.

Earlier, JDT announced Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) as the new sponsor and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a sign of the commitment of both parties in taking local football to a higher level.

MAB will be JDT’s exclusive flight partner, bringing the team to matches abroad and within the country.

Tunku Ismail expressed pride in the collaboration as it showed that the success of a football club is not only measured by achievements on the field but also off the field.

“You can see that JDT is very aggressive with our club’s commercial agenda and football infrastructure. So, this is where we are different from the other clubs...definitely we will keep on going and create more history,” he said.

With flights to 1,100 destinations in 150 countries around the world, MAB will also be featuring ‘Fearless: Rise of The Southern Tigers’ documentary on the flight entertainment system across its fleet. - Bernama