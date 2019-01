MALAYSIA’S top flyweight mixed martial artist Gianni Subba (9-3) (pix) has one name in mind to kick-start his 2019 — Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

The 26-year-old Bali MMA representative admits that he does not shy away from challenges and only wants to face the very best in ONE Championship’s competitive flyweight division.

“I’d love to test myself against Demetrious Johnson,” he says.

“He is the greatest of all time, and to check how far you’ve come in your career, you have to test yourself against the most experienced [athletes] in the sport.”

Johnson (27-3-1), a former UFC Flyweight Champion, is widely regarded as the number one pound-for-pound martial artist in the sport. He even set a record for making 11 consecutive successful World Title defenses.

In October, the American joined ONE Championship as part of the first trade ever in the sport’s history. That deal saw ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren head in the other direction in exchange for Johnson.

In Subba’s eyes, what makes Johnson special is his ability to mix up various martial arts techniques to perfection.

“I think the way he gels everything up, different martial arts and styles, makes him such a special athlete to watch,” the Malaysian explains.

“The transition that he does in every match just makes you wonder how he pulls it off. He’s been dominant against opponents with different skills, and it tells you all you need to know about him.”

Subba, who is currently sitting out on an indefinite medical suspension, believes the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE: A NEW ERA in Japan on 31 March, would be a very competitive tournament despite Johnson’s dominance in the sport.

“Johnson is really good, but everyone can be submitted and knocked out,” he says. “Every man in that tournament is good, and Team Lakay has had a perfect 2018.”

As for his medical suspension, Subba is staying positive and yearning for the chance to return sometime in the near future.

“I’m blessed to have a good support system who’s always there for me,” he explains.

“Chatri Sityodtong (ONE Championship Chairman and CEO) called me a couple of weeks back and told me how much he cares about me and he is not taking this situation lightly.

“I’m still not to sure about when I can return, but if I do, I hope it’s against the very best.”