MALAYSIAN sensation Gianni Subba feels his teammate “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan will successfully defend her ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship belt against Singapore’s Angela “Unstoppable” Lee at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan on March 31.

Video: Angela Lee & Xiong Jing Nan’s Divergent Paths To The Top

The 26-year-old standout revealed that Xiong is in great shape for her cage meeting with Lee, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, who’s moving up a division to challenge the Chinese superstar.

“Jing Nan is dangerous and has the stamina to go five rounds,” Subba said. “If Jing Nan can stop her grappling in the first three rounds, I feel she will defend her belt.”

Subba believes that Xiong will truly showcase what makes out her a truly talented athlete at the expense of Lee on March 31.

“The one thing I can learn from her is her relentless attitude and mindset. Whether she’s striking or grappling, she never gives up,” he stated.

“She leads by intensity and passion. She continues to inspire people around her through her hard work. Even when she sees you sparring, she will share some advice. She’s such a role model for us here [at Bali MMA].”

Video: Xiong Jing Nan’s Meteoric Rise To The Top

2018 was a banner year for Xiong, who became China’s first female World Champion in mixed martial arts by defeating Tiffany Teo via fourth-round technical knockout.

She the successfully defended her gold on two occasions against Laura Balin and Samara Santos Cunha.

Subba is certain she will be the first person to put a loss in Lee’s perfect 9-0 record.

“She hits hard for a girl, and I’m eager to witness this battle in Japan,” he stressed.

“I feel she would get the job done by the fourth or fifth round via TKO. Angela is in top form, and as a fan, I’m excited about this battle.”