Malaysian flyweight mixed martial artist Gianni Subba revealed that “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan’s striking was the deciding factor in her fifth-round TKO victory over atomweight queen “Unstoppable” Angela Lee in their World Champion versus World Champion clash at ONE: A NEW ERA on Sunday, 31 March.

Subba, who cornered the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion alongside Bali MMA head coach Don Carlo-Clauss and striking coach Mike Ikilei, described her training camp as one of the toughest they put together at the Indonesia-based gym.

“Our game plan was always to use Xiong’s boxing, footwork, and tenacity to defeat Angela Lee, and I’m glad it worked out well,” revealed the ONE Championship athlete, who picked up an assistant coach’s role at the gym specifically for this historic match-up.

“It’s always a packed schedule, and we spar nine to 12 rounds every Monday and Friday. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are reserved for grappling classes.”

The co-main event at ONE’s inaugural show in Japan lived up to its hype, as both World Champions put in their career-best performances for the adoring crowd at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Xiong was pushed to the limit and nearly submitted by the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion late in the fourth round.

“The Panda” – China’s first-ever mixed martial arts World Champion – held on and punished her opponent in the fifth stanza with a rib shot, which proved to be too much for Lee to bear.

“Angela came out hard in the first and second round, but Xiong’s striking did the damage in those first ten minutes,” he explained.

“When it came to the third and fourth round, Angela looked like she was fading away, but she proved her worth and almost submitted Xiong late in the round.

“We knew she would survive, and between every round, we told her not to put herself against the cage and fire a bit more. We thought she didn’t land enough strikes, so we told her she needed that knockout moving into the fifth round.”

Xiong followed her coaches’ advice to a tee — she secured the knockout to retain her ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title and boost her record to an outstanding 17-1.

“Our last advice to her was if you want to keep the belt, you have got to finish her, and we’re glad we succeeded,” Subba added.

“She will do whatever it takes to seal a win, and her willpower is on top there among the best athletes.”