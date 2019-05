ONE Championship’s legion of fans did not hear the familiar voice of Australia’s Michael Schiavello, alongside his co-commentator, Mitch Chilson, during the promotion’s ONE: For Honor event last Friday, 3 May.

Instead, they listened to the noticeably more American twang of Malaysia’s Gianni Subba (pix).

With Schiavello out of the picture due to ill-health, the 26-year-old athlete was given his baptism of fire to show his mettle — not in the ring, but at ringside alongside “The Dragon” at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“To be honest, I was a little nervous going into it as I didn’t want to come off as unintelligent or unqualified and ruin anything,” Subba confessed.

“ONE Championship is a big event, and my name is going to be there. I wanted to do the best job possible.”

According to Subba, his sidekick was a great mentor, as Chilson did everything he could to ensure the Malaysian’s foray into an alien territory would be less harrowing.

The duo provided a delightful evening of martial arts commentary, which was capped with potentially ONE Super Series’ best match of the year – Jonathan Haggerty’s masterful display over Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

“Mitch was a great help. He did everything possible to make sure that I was comfortable and could enjoy myself,” he recalled.

“Both Bo [Vongsakoun, Senior Vice President, Production] and Mitch advised that I should just imagine that we’re all sitting down at a bar watching a couple of fights and just commentating. They told me, ‘Just have fun and relax,’ and that’s what I essentially tried to do.

“The first couple of fights in the prelims, I wasn’t really sure where I was supposed to go in, how I was supposed to do things and the timing, etc. But as the night progressed, I got into the flow and felt more comfortable.”

To calm the nerves, Subba admitted he tried to be more focused on the action and ignored any negative thoughts.

“I trained my mind to concentrate on what I needed to do instead of what could go wrong. That kind of visioning always helps me,” he said.

The fact his younger brother, Keanu, was also competing on the Jakarta card made it all the more meaningful.

Although he was terribly shaken by the injury which occurred to Keanu, he knew the show had to go on.

“I remember [an official] coming up to me and saying that he knew how rough I must be feeling, but that I needed to be focused and professional nonetheless,” Subba remembered.

“Of course, I realized that this was a big opportunity for me and I needed to do everything possible to make a good impression.”

And that he did.