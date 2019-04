SAN FRANCISCO: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger grabbed a piece of Major League Baseball history on Monday with his 37th run-batted-in of the season against the San Francisco Giants.

Bellinger continued his blistering start to the 2019 campaign, his single in the sixth inning scoring Joc Pederson and making the 23-year-old the first major leaguer to hit 37 RBIs before May 1.

He had shared the record of 36 with Mark McGwire and Juan Gonzalez, who both reached the mark in April of 1998.

Bellinger still has a chance to break out of a tie for most home runs before May 1 — 14 — when the Dodgers play again in San Francisco on Tuesday.

He went 2-for-3 with a walk at the plate and threw out Brandon Crawford in the second inning as he tried to go from first to third on Kevin Pillar’s single with no outs.

But after the Dodgers scored two runs in the sixth, Evan Longoria’s three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning was enough to give the Giants a 3-2 victory. — AFP