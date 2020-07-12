Giovinazzi takes grid penalty for gearbox change

AUSTRIA: Antonio Giovinazzi (pix) is set to start Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking a new gearbox for his Alfa Romeo car.

The Italian driver was given a five-place penalty having qualified 19th after crashing during Saturday’s rain-hit qualifying session.

His penalty promotes Romain Grosjean one place from 20th to 19th, but his Haas team were under investigation two hours before the race for a possible breach of parc ferme regulations.

The French driver failed to set a qualifying time due to technical problems, but did drive on the circuit – a move that put him under parc ferme rules.

Giovinazzi said: “We start from the back like last week, but just as last Sunday we need to make the race work for us. We have the pace to recover so we won’t give up.”

Giovinazzi finished ninth last weekend after starting 19th, one of only 11 drivers to finish the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

He is the third driver to take a penalty following Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The Monegasque driver dropped from 11th to 14th after impeding Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat in qualifying while Norris ignored yellow flags in Friday practice and dropped from sixth to ninth.

Defending six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start on pole later on Sunday in the second Grand Prix of the season. – AFP