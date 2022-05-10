Giroud ready for ‘happy’ return to Chelsea

LONDON: Olivier Giroud said Tuesday that he was happy to return to Chelsea in the middle of one of the most productive periods of his career with AC Milan.

France forward Giroud won the Champions League in 2021 under the Blues' previous manager Thomas Tuchel and he will line up at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday one of the key men for Italian kings Milan.

Stefano Pioli's side lead Group E and are three points ahead of Chelsea who sit bottom having failed to win either of their opening matches with Dinamo Zagreb or Salzburg.

“I was lucky to return to Montpellier in my first Champions League game and now I’m happy to come back here,“ Giroud told reporters.

“We showed our quality in Italy last season and now we want to do it in the Champions League, we have faith in our football.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long-term injury and the absence of new signing Divock Origi has made Giroud the undisputed main man up front for Milan, where he has developed a reputation for netting big goals in big games.

Giroud has already scored five times in all competitions this season, nearly half his total for last term, and looks even more comfortable in a Milan shirt.

Asked if this was one of the best periods of his career, Giroud said: “Absolutely”.

“The World Cup was something very special just as it was to celebrate the Scudetto with Milan fans,“ he said.

“I’m a competitor as is the rest of the team. We all want to do well in the Champions League, and I always want to win.

“I’m very proud to have won these trophies and I want to win more with Milan.” - AFP