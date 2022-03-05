Give space to Neto to improve performance - Kim Swee

KOTA KINABALU: Imported striker from Brazil, Neto Pessoa (pix) , needs to be given space to improve his game, especially in terms of finishing, to ensure that the 27-year-old striker is able to perform consistently for Sabah FC this season, said the club’s head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee.

Kim Swee said he understood Sabah fans were disappointed when Neto and the team failed to capitalise on a series of opportunities in their 0-1 defeat to Negeri Sembilan FC in last night’s Super League match, but The Rhinos must continue to focus on improving their performance.

“This is just the first match, Neto in friendly matches could score goals, I know many are disappointed especially that he failed to convert a penalty kick but give him two or three more games to prove himself and I believe he can be our team’s scorer.

“Of course this is a disappointing result, but we must be ready to be back in action in four days before playing against PJ City FC,“ he told a press conference after the match at the Likas Stadium here last night.

Kim Swee said it was too early to assess the players who will be fielded against PJ City on Wednesday (March 9), and factors such as fitness, injuries, and form need to be assessed before making any decisions on the matter.

In last night’s match, Sabah had the best chance to score a goal when referee Zulkarnain Zakaria awarded a penalty kick in the 47th minute, after Neto was fouled by goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed in the penalty box, but his kick was saved by Ahmad Syihan.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan head coach K. Devan praised goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan who performed well last night in saving a series of attempts by Sabah FC players, including the penalty kick.

“Three points was above our expectations, even one point we would have been satisfied ... we were lucky tonight but praise should be given to my team who were able to survive well throughout the 90 minutes and the commitment and hard work of the players is commendable,“ he said.

Negeri Sembilan next face Terengganu FC also on Wednesday. - Bernama