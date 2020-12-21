Gladbach's Thuram apologises for spitting incident

MUNICH: Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram (pix) has apologised for spitting in the face of Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during Saturday's Bundesliga match.

Thuram spat towards Posch during a confrontation with the game level at 1-1 and the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted the incident, prompting the referee to upgrade Thuram's yellow card to a red and send him off.

"Today something took place that is not in my character and must never happen," Thuram, son of France's 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, wrote on Twitter.

"I reacted to an opponent in a wrong way and something occurred accidentally and not intentionally. I apologise to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to my opponents, to my team mates, to my family and to all those who saw my reaction.

"Of course, I accept all the consequences of my gesture."

The 23-year-old Thuram had won the penalty from which Lars Stindl scored Gladbach's opener, but with 10 men the hosts conceded a late goal to lose 2-1, their first home league defeat of the season.

Gladbach coach Marco Rose said Thuram had done his team a "disservice".

"On behalf of the club and personally as head coach, I would like to apologise for the red-card incident... It is completely out of line and has no place on the football pitch," Rose said.

"Marcus is a good person, is self-reflecting... He must have blown a fuse in the moment - it's the only explanation for his behaviour."

Gladbach said in a statement on Sunday that they will fine Thuram, who faces a lengthy ban, and impose an internal suspension for his unsportsmanlike behaviour. – Reuters