Gladbach sign Hannes Wolf on loan from Leipzig

Dusseldorf: Borussia Monchengladbach have signed midfielder Hannes Wolf (pix) from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig on a season-long loan which they can then make permanent.

Wolf, 21, will be reunited with coach Marco Rose under whom he played at Red Bull Salzburg in their youth academy.

Austria's Wolf managed only five Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig last season owing to injuries but was a prime target for Gladbach and now their first summer signing.

“Hannes is a versatile player, who... will improve our attacking options," sporting director Max Eberl said. "We're pleased that he's chosen to come here and we hope we will have a lot of success together.”

Gladbach finished fourth in the past Bundesliga season to qualify for the Champions League. The next league season starts on September 18. – dpa