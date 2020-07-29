Gladbach to reward fan who refused to name rival club in TV show

DUSSELDORF: Borussia Monchengladbach appear set to reward a fan who refused to speak out the name of big regional Bundesliga rivals Cologne in a television quiz show and waived money that way.

“This exemplary behaviour must be rewarded. Dear candidate, please contact us. Our main sponsor and we have something for you ..." Gladbach tweeted on Tuesday, without giving further details.

The candidate was asked in the quiz show from public broadcasters ARD aired earlier in the month which club won the second division title in 2019.

Knowing that Cologne was the right answer, he said: "No, I won't utter that name."

Refusing to answer eliminated him from the quiz but he at least took home €2,500 (RM12,400) and insisted: "Never ever, not as a Moenchengladbacher, not for any money in the world.” – dpa