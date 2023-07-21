Goalkeeper Onana joins Manchester United from Inter Milan

ISTANBUL: Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan on a contract running until June 2028, with an option of a further year, the English club confirmed on Thursday.

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way,“ Anadolu Agency reported as Onana saying in a statement.

“Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.”

Manchester United’s football director John Murtough heaped praise on Onana, saying: “He is already one of the world’s best goalkeepers and at the age of 27 we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years.”

Onana won three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Dutch Cups with Ajax before joining Inter Milan in 2022.

Last season, the Cameroonian goalkeeper helped Inter to claim the Coppa Italia and recorded the most clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League.

The 27-year-old has 34 caps for Cameroon national team.

Meanwhile, the financial details of the contract were not disclosed.-Bernama