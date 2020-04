BERLIN: David Goffin and Karen Khachanov are among the latest players who have confirmed their participation in the virtual Madrid Open tournament, organizers said on Monday.

Belgium’s former top 10 player Goffin and Russia’s Khachanov were joined by French player Kristina Mladenovic and Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard on the women’s side for the fund-raising event.

They join already confirmed Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, John Isner, Lucas Pouille, Kiki Bertens, Angelique Kerber, Carla Suarez and Fiona Ferro.

The remaining four names will be revealed soon, organizers said. The 16 players will compete from their homes in the virtual tournament with Playstation 4 April 27-30.

All official tennis is suspended until at least mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Madrid Open normally played in early May. The virtual edition is to help raise funds for players affected most by lack of income.

“We all need to adapt in these challenging times and we can only appreciate this initiative which will help players struggling financially,” Mladenovic said.

Khachanov said: “This initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I’m looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world.”

The men’s and women’s field each have a prize money of €150,000 (RM708,482), and winners can decide how much they want to donate to struggling players. Another €50,000 (RM236,160) are to be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic. – dpa