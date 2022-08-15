Gold medalists at Commonwealth Games, APG to receive incentives under Shakam

SHAH ALAM: Malaysian gold medalists at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which ended last week, and the 11th Asean Para Games (APG) in Solo, Indonesia, will be rewarded by the government for bringing glory to the country, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

“They (gold medalists) will be given incentives under the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM) programme,” he told reporters at an event here last night.

He was asked whether the government would provide incentives to Malaysian athletes who brought home the gold medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Game.

The national contingent won a total of seven gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

For the APG Games, Malaysia collected 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals to rank fourth in the medal table. - Bernama