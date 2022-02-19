Golf tourism can be a platform to attract tourists to Malaysia

MELAKA: Players in the tourism industry in the country need to be more proactive and creative to draw more tourists to Malaysia, including using sports platforms such as golf as an attraction.

Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) president Uzaidi Udanis said it was not only to attract tourists to Malaysia, but golf tourism was also able to revive this prestigious sport which has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We regard the organisation of the 2022 Melaka Tourism Golf Challenge Championship as a kick-start for golf tourism.

“So tourism enthusiasts need to be creative because it (golf) already has in existence 250 golf courses throughout the country and even Melaka as a tourist city is quite close in proximity to KLIA. So tourism activists need to be creative in attracting tourists here,“ he told reporters after the prize-giving ceremony for the tournament at Ayer Keroh Country Club here today.

Earlier, a total of 45 participants from Johor Bharu, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Selangor participated in the tournament which was held for the first time by MITA, with Melaka being the first location for the competition for 2022.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari, Melaka Tourism Promotion Division (BPP) general manager Sa’ari Basiron and Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council president Datuk Shadan Othman.

Uzaidi added that golf tourism also propagates an important perception that golf and tourism are closely linked in bracing the tourism sector for increased competition from foreign countries such as Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Singapore during the pandemic.

In addition, two government initiatives, namely the Langkawi International Tourism Bubble (LITB) and the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL-Land) scheme between Singapore and Malaysia are also seen to drive golf tourism.

He said it was a loss when more than 4,500 tourists who went to Langkawi through the initiative could not extend their stay and play golf.

“If they stay longer, they would spend more, including playing golf.

“We also hope at the next stage, with the new operating standards of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, golf tourism will rise again,“ he said. - Bernama