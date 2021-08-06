Golfer Kelly moves up one spot

TOKYO: National golfer Kelly Tan (pix) shot a one-over 72 to climb up one spot to joint 48th in the third round of the women’s individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics, here, today.

Having carded 73-73 in the first two rounds, the 27-year-old now has a three-day total of five-over 218 to be tied with Azahara Munoz of Spain and Switzerland's Kim Metraux.

Kelly, a three-time winner of the Malaysian Open, began well at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama when she birdied the first hole before bogeying the third, eighth, 10th and 11th holes.

Kelly, who competes on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour, managed to bounce back with two more birdies on the 12th and 14th holes.

Meanwhile, American Nelly Korda continued to top the leaderboard after carding a two-under 69 for a three-day 15-under 198 total.

Aditi Ashok of India in second place three strokes behind with a 12-under 201 total while four golfers - Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Hannah Green (Australia), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Demark) and Mone Inami (Japan) - are tied for third at 10-under 203.

The final round is Saturday (Aug 7).- Bernama