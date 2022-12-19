Golfers came out in full force in 19th Penang Golf Resort Club Championship

KEPALA BATAS: Penang Golf Resort (PGR) held its 19th Club Championship on 17-18 Dec 2022 after 2 years break to observe Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed during Covid-19 pandemic.

Members after lying low of competitive event for the last 2 years, came out in full force to participate in this Championship.

The Championship opened to Men and inaugural Seniors Categories, saw course prepared for a grueling golf outing. Handicap restriction of 18 and below for Men and 24 and below for Seniors (above 60 years old) maintained to hold the prestige of this major tournament, did turn away several golfer possessing higher handicap from participating.

Lavish prizes comprising mostly gadgets topped the main prizes for the Gross and Nett Category.

Muhammad Syafiq Bin Hane’f (79,76 Gross Total 155) emerged Club Champion.

After being put on the Green Jacket by the Group CEO, En Ahmad Nor Sabu on the Practice Putting Green the Club Champion dedicated his win to his father En Hane’f who also took part in the Championship.”

Abd Jalil Bin Jaafar (82,87 Gross Total 169) emerged Senior Champion.

In his speech he said the torturous course set up was a real test to the Seniors, who took part in the inaugural Senior Category.

Final round of the championship was played on a wet day throughout.