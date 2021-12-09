Gomes and David sink Wolfsburg as Lille progress

WOLFSBURG: England Under-21 international Angel Gomes scored his first Champions League goal Wednesday as Lille cruised to a 3-1 win away to Wolfsburg to reach the last 16.

Gomes, 21, struck 12 minutes from time to seal a comfortable win for the reigning French champions and dump toothless Wolfsburg out of Europe.

The win meant Lille finished top of Group G ahead of Red Bull Salzburg and progressed to the knockout stages for the first time since 2006/7.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are out of Europe after finishing bottom of the group.

Lille took the lead through Burak Yilmaz on 11 minutes with a ruthless counter-attack directly from a Wolfsburg corner.

Jonathan Ikone tore down the right wing for the visitors and picked out Yilmaz on the box, who found the bottom corner with a first-touch finish.

Wolfsburg remained uninspiring in the second half, and narrowly escaped going two goals down after a mistake from goalkeeper Koen Casteels on the hour mark.

In-form Canadian striker Jonathan David added a second shortly afterwards, a third goal in successive Champions League games for the current leading scorer in Ligue 1.

Renato Steffen snatched a consolation goal for Wolfsburg in the 89th minute, but it was too little, too late to prevent a limp exit from the European stage. - AFP