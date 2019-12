NEW CLARK CITY: Although they could only land the silver, the national men’s 4x100 meter (m) relay team’s podium finish at the New Clark Athletic Stadium last night was good enough to put a smile on their faces.

The Malaysian quartet of Khairul Hafiz Jantan, Nixson Kennedy, Russell Alexander Nasir Taib and the newly crowned South East Asian Sprint King, Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi had only trained as a team just two days before the event, but they still managed a second place finish with a time of 39.78 seconds.

In doing just that, they also ended Malaysia’s eight year medal drought in the event, which was last achieved by Mohd Zabidi Ghazali, Mohd Ikhwan Nor, Mohd Azhar Ismail and Mohammad Noor Imran, who won the bronze in the Jakarta-Palembang edition in 2011 with a time of 40.41s.

“Our target was to do our best and Alhamdulillah, we have won the silver. Thank you to all the coaching staff, my teammates and Malaysians who wished us success,“ he said.

Sharing the same view was Khairul Hafiz, who was also grateful as he could contribute a medal to the national contingent after making his debut in 2017, which saw him winning the gold medal in the men’s 100m event.

“Despite the absence of the coach (Mohd Poad Mohd Kassim), we have been able to prove that with good teamwork, we can make things happen,” said Khairul Hafiz, who is the national record holder for the men’s 100m event.

Thailand’s quartet of Sowan Ruttanapon, Bandit Chuangchai, Jirapong Meenapra and Siripol Punpa retained the gold medal they had won in 2017 with a time of 39.27s, while the bronze went to the Philippines’ four of Anfernee Lopena, Clinton Kingsley Bautista, Francis Medina and Eric Shawn Cray (40.04s).

The national record for the men’s 4x100 m event of 39.27s is still held by Muhammad Haiqal, Badrul Hisyam Abdul Manap, Nixson and Jonathan Nyepa, set at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. — Bernama