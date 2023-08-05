‘Good Vibes’ power Thailand to impressive victory in Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

THAILAND’s victory in the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown at TPC Harding Park served to further reinforce the Kingdom’s status as the newest world power in women’s golf.

Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit and the Jutanugarn sisters, Ariya and Moriya, were unbeaten as a team as they powered Thailand to its first victory in four editions of the match play event.

In the final, the Thais steamrolled Australia 3-0 with Tavatanakit beating Hannah Green 4 and 3 and Thitikul seeing off Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to take her tally to a perfect five wins out of five.

The Jutanugarns also ended the tournament unbeaten by taking out Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 in the alternate shot match.

It was an impressive performance indeed from the sixth-seeded Thais, as they were the only team to win all three matches in the pool stage with 2-0 victories over Japan, Korea and Australia.

Thailand had to negotiate a tight semi-final against favourites and top seeds the United States earlier on Sunday, winning 2-1.

The teams split the two singles matches with Thitikul beating Lexi Thompson 3 and 2, and Lilia Vu fighting back from a two-hole deficit to edge Tavatanakit 1-up and inflict the only Thai loss of the tournament.

The deciding alternate shot match between the Jutanugarn sisters and World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang was a tight, exciting affair.

Korda tied the match with an eight-foot birdie on the 16th hole, but the Thais went ahead again when Moriya set up a 10-foot birdie for Ariya at the 17th.

Both teams birdied the par-five 18th to give the Thais a 1-up win and a spot in the final.