Good win but road ahead still tough: Tang Jie

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles player Chen Tang Jie has promised to remain level-headed after scoring a sensational win with Toh Ee Wei at the recent Orleans Masters in France.

Despite being the first Malaysian representatives to win the BWF world tour event, Tang Jie said he knew many challenges lay ahead in their bid to break into the world’s top 10.

“It was a motivation for us but after emerging champions (Orleans Masters) we need to take it like we are starting back at ‘zero’.

“We must remain humble and try to give our best at every tournament after this,” he said when met at a training session at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

The pair, who teamed up only in November last year, are now ranked 22nd in the world. They also won the Bangladesh International Challenge and Iran International Challenge last year.

Tang Jie said their latest success would fire them up for the challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Dubai at the end of the month.

Asked whether their win would cause them to be put under scrutiny by other players, he said this is a good thing.

“When you achieve good results, other players will study your style of play. I think it is good if others know us because of our success,” he said.

In the Orleans Masters final on Sunday, Tang Jie-Ee Wei beat Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin 21-19, 21-17 in 35 minutes. - Bernama