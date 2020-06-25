Gotze to leave Dortmund without final match as family comes first

DUSSELDORF: World Cup 2014 hero Mario Gotze (pix) will leave Borussia Dortmund without a final match because he will stay with his wife and new-born son in hospital and not feature in Saturday’s Bundesliga season-ender.

Dortmund on Wednesday confirmed a report from the Bild paper that had decided in favour of his family.

His son was born prematurely in early June and Goetze wants to be with him and his wife in the clinic.

Being in hospital and training and playing is impossible because of coronavirus-related regulations in the league which require him to be tested after each hospital visit and only train and play after two negative tests.

Gotze did not have his contract renewed and will leave the Bundesliga runners-up after Saturday’s final game against Hoffenheim. Italian clubs and Spain’s Atletico Madrid are allegedly interested.

Gotze has never made a proper breakthrough since returning in 2016 to Dortmund, where he started his Bundesliga career in 2009, from Bayern Munich.

He played only one full match this season back in October and in just 21 games in all competitions. In the eight games since the Bundesliga restart he has played less than 15 minutes in two appearances as a substitute, the last on May 31 in Paderborn. – dpa