KUALA LUMPUR: The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) today claimed that several football teams in the country are still owing players’ salaries amounting to RM6.4 million.

PFAM chief executive officer Izham Ismail said this disappointing situation only goes to suggest a failure in professional governance among local teams.

He also believes that if the issue remains unsolved, the local football industry will find it difficult towards achieving the targets of the Malaysian Football Association (FAM) Roadmap, F:30 or Malaysian Football League’s strategic plan, NEX50.

“This RM6.4 million in arrears is evidence of how our football industry is suffering or perhaps no longer viable to operate as an industry.

“We are sending a very negative moral message to youngsters who are dreaming of entering the industry. PFAM is extremely disappointed with certain parties’ hands-off attitude as well as the ones who blame others, in the process hurting the players who are fully dependent on the industry,“ he said in a statement today.

In this regard, Izham emphasised that teams who still owe salaries take responsibility and not look for excuses to delay or avoid making payments.

“Imagine all the difficulties and hardships the affected players are facing. Look at them as human beings, not as slaves.

“If those are no longer reasons for these teams to settle their debts, then Malaysian football has not only lost its professional value but also lost its humanity,“ he said.

He said the RM6.4 million in arrears is hardly reflective of the true amount of debt in the local football industry as this was arrears involving only players.

PFAM believes that the amount is actually higher if salaries owed to coaches and import players are also taken into account.

Izham said PFAM was even more disappointed that some of these teams had used the excuse of waiting for MFL grants to settle the debt, but yet failed to settle them even after receiving the grant money.

“Teams such as Malacca, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and Pahang are still silent on this matter. There are also teams that have made arrangements for partial payments, such as the ATM, PDRM and Felda FC, but still failed to honour their pledges.

Even worse are the fate of the players from teams that have been dissolved and they remain marginalised and neglected, he said.

“The Perlis, TCFC (Terengganu City), Hanelang, Kuantan FA and Marcerra United players continue to face uncertainties due to the fragility of the existing structure that offers no guarantee for these players.

“PFAM wants the state governments, if it has to be the last resort, to come forward and provide assistance on this matter. Look at it as the people’s issue and not just a football problem,“ he said. — Bernama