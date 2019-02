KUALA LUMPUR: The government is offering special incentives to squash queen Datuk Nicol David (pix) in appreciation of her role in bringing fame and glory to Malaysia through her sport.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the National Sports Council is in talks with Nicole to find out what her plans are for the future and to cater the incentives to her needs.

Syed Saddiq was elaborating on his announcement on Tuesday that Nicole would be granted a special incentive when she retires in June.

“Let’s leave it to Nicol to announce what she will receive. We must respect her and give her the space (to say what she has been given),” he told reporters after attending the ‘Conflict of Interest: Analysis and Recommendations on Preventing Political Corruption in Malaysia’ forum, here today.

Nicol, who has been in the game for more than two decades, announced this week that she will retire after the 2018/2019 Professional Squash Association tour.

She has won three gold medals at the World Championship, five at the Asian Games and two at the Commonwealth Games. She even bagged the coveted British Open title twice.