Graeme Souness said football ‘is a man’s game’ alongside Karen Carney

RECENTLY, Chelsea and Spurs played out to a thrilling and physical 2-2 draw in which tensions boiled over several times, with both managers being sent off after full-time.

Sky Sports pundits discussed the fiery stalemate in the studio after the game, with Souness and Karen Carney in the studio alongside Jamie Carragher and David Jones.

During the post-match discussions, Souness was keen to make a point of how physical the affair was suggesting that referee Anthony Taylor had a good game and that Premier League officiating should become more lenient once again, Givemesport reports.

Souness went on and stated that ‘it’s a man’s game again’ due to the feisty nature of the fixture and doubled down on how he thought it was masculine, referring to ‘men at it’ in the process.

His comments sparked a backlash on social media, with viewers slamming his choice of words given the England women’s victory at Euro 2022 earlier this summer and the fact he was sat next to fellow pundit Karen Carney.

Souness reportedly issued a further statement via Sky Sports. “To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football,“ he said. “Football is a game for everyone to enjoy.”