Great fun and fabulous prizes in Under Armour Golf Day powered by MST Golf

PETALING JAYA: The 2022 Under Armour Golf Day powered by MST Golf was a huge success, treating participants to a great day out on July 26 at the award-winning Palm Garden Golf Club along with excellent goodies and fabulous prizes.

Close to 100 members of MST Golf’s ilovegolf loyalty programme teed off on a pleasant Tuesday morning at Palm Garden, widely rated as Malaysia’s top public golf course.

The participants were joined by UA Ambassadors Nicholas Fung and Daeng Abdul Rahman, two of Malaysia’s leading professional golfers, as well as Under Armour’s Marketing Director for South Asia-Pacific, Justin Olivares and MST Golf’s Managing Director, KP Low.

Amir Benno emerged as the champion with 40 Stableford points, winning the grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip to Thailand for the Under Armour Golf Day this October. He also took home a voucher for RM2,000 worth of Under Armour products, redeemable at MST Golf outlets.

Amir also won this event the last time it was staged in 2019 at the same venue, earning himself a trip to the UA Golf Day in Thailand back then as well. Unfortunately, this time around he will not be able to make the trip due to personal reasons and will be replaced by his brother.

Runner-up honours went to Jung Young Guk, who walked away with an Under Armour voucher worth RM2,500. Jung scored 39 points to claim second spot on countback from Datuk Rosdin Md Yusof, who went home with a RM2,200 Under Armour voucher.

Alfred Johnny, Ahmad Asyraff Mansur and Alex Yau were the winners of the three novelty contests, Nearest To Pin, Nearest To Line and Longest Drive, with efforts of 5ft 5in, 11in and 356m respectively. The trio each received a set of Under Armour accessories worth RM450.

The best dressed golfer at the event, Abdul Halim Zainal, will look even spiffier on the course now as he won a pair of Under Armour HOVR Tour Golf Shoes worth RM450.

The huge array of lucky draw prizes included a Garmin Approach S60 Golf Watch worth RM2,250, and a JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Train Headphones worth RM1,199.

“I would like to thank our partner and event organizer, MST Golf, for putting together such a great show. We hope to stage another UA Golf Day later this year, so stay tuned for details,“ said Olivares.