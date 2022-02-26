Green pips Chia for Tun Ahmad Sarji Cup

PETALING JAYA: The race for the first tournament in the PGM Tour 2022 calendar went down the wire with Gavin Green edging seasoned pro Danny Chia by one shot to win the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at Saujana Golf & Country Club today.

Green had to fend off a stiff challenge from Chia to avoid a playoff despite carrying a four-shot lead into the final day.

Right off the first tee, Chia landed a birdie while Green saved par. They matched each other for the next three holes before Chia scored a birdie on Hole 5 while Green fumbled with a bogey.

Chia was breathing down Green’s neck in the two-horse race. The 28-year-old Green carded a closing 71 for a four-day total of 13-under, while his veteran challenger closed with 68.

“It was such a roller-coaster round because it’s been so long since I’ve been in the position. There were so many things going on in my mind because all my equipment is brand new. To be able to win under pressure and to trust the clubs is a huge plus for me. After the struggles last year, it’s good to win again, especially on home soil,” Green was quoted by Golf Matters as saying.

Chia told Golf matters that the two of them enjoyed playing together.

“We’ve known each other for quite some time, from his junior days, and we had fun this week getting to play together four days in a row,” said the veteran campaigner.

“I’m quite happy with the way I played this week, and I’m happy for Gavin as well that he won.”

First round leader Shahriffuddin Ariffin carded a final round 69 to share third place on 6-under with Kenneth De Silva who shot 70. Khor Kheng Hwai was sole fifth on 3-under after a closing 71, one shot ahead of Kemarol Baharin (70).

Zia Izzuddeen shot 70 to take top amateur honours in T7 place on one-under-par with professional Danial Faidz.

Leading final scores (Top 10 and ties)

275 (-13) - GAVIN GREEN 68-67-69-71

276 (-12) - DANNY CHIA 65-69-74-68

282 (-6) – SHAHRIFFUDDIN ARIFFIN 63-76-73-69, KENNETH DE SILVA 72-70-70-70

285 (-3) - KHOR KHENG HWAI 69-72-73-71

286 (-2) - KEMAROL BAHARIN 73-72-71-70

287 (-1) - ZIA IZZUDDEEN (A) 70-76-71-70, DANIAL FAIDZ 74-72-67-74

289 (+1) - PAUL SAN 75-73-72-69

290 (+2) - DAENG ABDUL RAHMAN 75-73-71-71