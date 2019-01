The Memphis Grizzlies will begin listening to trade offers for center Marc Gasol (pix) and guard Mike Conley for the first time since the pair developed into franchise building blocks a decade ago, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Per the report, the Grizzlies are prepared to consider trading one or both veterans before the Feb. 7 deadline, or perhaps after the season. The repo]rt added that Gasol and Conley met with owner Robert Pera recently, though neither expressed interest in being dealt.

Sitting second-to-last in the Western Conference at 19-28 entering play Tuesday, Memphis is motivated to reshape its roster around rookie forward Jaren Jackson, per the report.

Gasol, who turns 34 on Jan. 29, could become a free agent this summer by declining a USD $25.6 million option for 2019-20. His salary for this year is USD $24.1 million.

In his 11th year with the Grizzlies, Gasol is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while playing in 46 of 47 contests. His scoring average is on pace for his lowest mark since 2013-14, but his rebound average would be a high mark since 2011-12, and his assists are on pace for a career high.

The Spaniard and three-time All-Star has career averages of 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists since arriving in Memphis in a trade for his brother, Pau Gasol, from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

Conley, 31, is making USD $30.5 million this year and is under contract for USD $32.5 million in 2019-20. He has an early termination option in 2020-21, which would guarantee $22.4 million of that year’s USD $34.5 million salary if he plays 55 games either this season or next season.

Having already played in 46 games this season, he is averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 assists per game. Those figures are mostly in line with his production over the previous three campaigns, and above his career averages of 14.6 points and 5.7 assists.

Conley was drafted fourth overall in 2007 by the Grizzlies. He has never been an All-Star. — Reuters