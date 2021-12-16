‘Gutted’ Cummins out of second Test, Smith to captain Australia

ADELAIDE: Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was “gutted” to be ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England on Thursday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, leaving Steve Smith to make a dramatic return as captain.

The world's number one Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus.

Cummins isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid test.

But under South Australia state's strict bio-security rules he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days, meaning Smith will captain the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

“Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see (Michael) Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green,“ Cummins tweeted, referring to his replacement in the bowling attack.

“He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but Covid has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!”

Cricket Australia said Cummins, who was ruled out barely three hours before the start of play, was expected to be available for the third Test in Melbourne from December 26, adding that he had not breached any bio-security protocols.

It leaves Australia without arguably their best two fast bowlers for a pink ball Test under lights, with Josh Hazlewood also missing with a side injury.

But the situation could have been much worse with fellow quick Mitchell Starc and spin great Nathan Lyon dining in the same restaurant, but at a separate table outdoors.

“SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play,“ Cricket Australia said.

Cummins' absence opens the door again for Smith, who skippered his country until 2018 when he was axed for 12 months and banned from any leadership role for two years over his involvement in attempts to alter the ball illegally with sandpaper during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The sanction expired in March last year and the star batsman had made clear he wanted another chance, with his redemption complete when he was made Cummins' deputy after Tim Paine resigned as captain over a lewd text-message scandal last month.

Travis Head, who scored a rollicking century in Australia's nine-wicket win at the first Test in Brisbane after being recalled to the side, takes over as vice-captain on his home ground.

Right-armer Neser was picked in Australia's 2019 Ashes squad but Thursday's clash will be his debut, earning his chance after red-hot form in the domestic Sheffield Shield this season. - AFP