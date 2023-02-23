Gvardiol ‘will stay a Leipzig player’ says manager Rose

LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose said sought-after centre-back Josko Gvardiol “is our player and will stay our player” after his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Gvardiol headed in Leipzig's second-half equaliser and also kept City star Erling Haaland in check on an unhappy evening for the Norway forward.

In his second season in Leipzig since moving from Dynamo Zagreb, Gvardiol's form for Leipzig, as well as his performances at the World Cup for Croatia, has reportedly made him a target of several European clubs.

Gvardiol was recently quoted in the German media saying “I might be out the door after Christopher (Nkunku)” in reference to the French striker’s reported deal with Chelsea.

Rose, however, shot down speculation the defender could be off to the Premier League, saying “the headlines don’t seem to be bothering him”.

“He’s a RB Leipzig player, I think he’ll stay a player for RB Leipzig.

“In the story, he said that about Christopher, but he laughed - of course, in the newspaper, you don’t see the laugh.

“He said he likes it here and he feels comfortable here. As a trainer you want to work with the best players.” - AFP