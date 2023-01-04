Haaland misses Man City’s clash with Liverpool

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom): Manchester City were without the injured Erling Haaland (pix) for the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

The prolific striker, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, missed Norway’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers during the recent international break due to a groin injury.

City boss Pep Guardiola hinted on Friday that he could risk Haaland with his side trailing Arsenal by eight points in the Premier League title race.

But the English champions have not rushed Haaland back ahead of a huge month that will see them face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals before hosting Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash.

“Haaland doesn’t feel proper,“ said Guardiola. “Yesterday we spoke and he wasn’t fully fit. I don’t think it’s a big issue but today he’s not ready.”

Julian Alvarez takes Haaland’s place up front for the home side.

Darwin Nunez is only fit enough for a place on the Liverpool bench as the Reds aim to boost their chances of a top-four finish. - AFP