Hadzibegic sacked as Bosnia coach

SARAJEVO: Faruk Hadzibegic was sacked as Bosnia coach on Friday after poor results in Euro 2024 qualifying, notably an embarrassing recent home defeat by Luxembourg.

During talks between Hadzibegic and the federation the “termination of cooperation was mutally agreed”, a Bosnia fooball federation (N/FSBIH) statement said.

The 65-year-old former Yugoslavia national team captain was named in January for the second time at Bosnia helm.

The N/SBIH said at the time that his appointment was aimed at achieving a historic result for the Balkan nation by qualifying for the first time for the Euros.

However, Hadzibegic was sacked after the shock 2-0 defeat by Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Bosnia and Luxembourg are in Euro qualifying Group J along with Portugal, Iceland, Slovakia and Liechtenstein.

After Tuesday's match Bosnia are the fourth.

Since gaining independence in 1992, Bosnia only managed to qualify once for a major tournament -- the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. -AFP