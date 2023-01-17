Hafizh, Adam hoping for WSBK to be hosted in Sepang

PETALING JAYA: Two Malaysian superbike riders have made the country proud by making it to the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) but unfortunately Malaysia is not among the host countries in the WSBK calendar since 2016.

The two riders, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah and Muhamad Adam Norrodin, who admitted that they miss the opportunity of riding in front of the home fans, hoped there will be efforts to bring the race back to Sepang.

Hafizh Syahrin representing MIE Racing Honda Team in the 2023 Premier Class, said his most positive expectation was to see the WSBK race hosted at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

“Naturally as riders from Malaysia, we want to experience a ‘home race’ but we are not in a position to know whether it can happen or not...we are also not sure who has the jurisdiction to bring back the race to Malaysia.

“A home race in Sepang will be a positive vibe for me and I will be happy if the expection becomes a reality. We can also proudly claim that we have a ‘home race’,” he told reporters after an agreement signing ceremony with RCB (Racing Boy) in Puchong, here today.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Adam who will be riding in the 600cc class with MIE Racing Honda Team this season feels there will be good support and response from the fans if the race is held in the country.

“I wish the race will return to Sepang because the fans have been deprieved of Superbike action for a long time. I have raced many times before in front of home fans when the race was held in Sepang. Hosting the WSBK here will be an additional motivation to riders like us,” said the 24-year-old rider.

The opening round of the WSBK 2023 will be held at the Phillip Island Circuit in Australia from Feb 24-26.

RCB Group Chief Executive Officer Bruce Lee said the brand was proud to support the two riders as they compete at one of the highest levels of international motorcycle racing and consistently demonstrated their talent as well as dedication.

“We are also excited to have their expertise as we continue to develop and improve our products. As professional riders, Hafizh and Adam will also play a key role in RCB’s product development process, providing valuable insights and feedback to help the brand continue to innovate and improve,” he said. - Bernama