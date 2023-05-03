Hafizh: My bike needs more fine-tuning

KUALA LUMPUR: National superbike rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah feels that more improvements need to be made to his machine if he is to be more competitive after competing in Round Two of the 2023 Superbike World Championship (WSBK) at the Mandalika Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia.

The Honda Petronas MIE Racing team rider admitted that his bike still had a lot of shortcomings and hoped that his team would redouble their efforts to get the bike up to par.

“We are still very slow at the corners, I tried to rev up the engine to the maximum but my bike was not responsive. I hope that in the next race or at the next testing session, we can work on improving the weaknesses,” he said in a video clip shared with the media today.

The 27-year-old former Moto2 rider completed the three-day race, which began on Friday (March 3), by bagging one point.

He ended Race 2 of Round 2 in Lombok in 15th place today, one spot better than in Race 1 yesterday.

He clocked one minute and 34.545 seconds (s) in Race 2, which Ducati ace Alvaro Bautista won in 1:32.247s. - Bernama