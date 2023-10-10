Hafizh Syahrin ready to rev up with JDT racing team in 2024 ARRC

KUALA LUMPUR: National motorcycling ace Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah (pix), fresh from getting a sponsorship deal with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), aims to show his true colours at the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

The 29-year-old is confident of achieving his dream since the amenities and training facilities provided by JDT are in a different league.

Hafizh also thanked JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for giving him the opportunity to become part of the JDT family.

“I hope to be able to show my true capability in ensuring JDT Racing Team become a successful team, thus raising JDT’s profile in the world of motorsports.

“... and this can be seen from the way JDT do everything wholeheartedly and professionally. the facilities and resources provided are very good,” he said in a statement today.

In a recent Johor Southern Tigers Facebook post, JDT confirmed it would continue to spread its wings by venturing into the world of motorsports with Hafizh Syahrin starting this year.

JDT Racing Team will start competing in the ARRC in the 2024 season. Besides football, JDT also have teams in futsal, polo, boxing and ice-hockey. -Bernama