Hakim Danish first Malaysian to win ATC Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: National motor-cycle racing sensation Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli created his own history after being crowned as the overall champion in the 2022 Asian Talent Cup (ATC) season in Lombok, Indonesia, today.

The success saw Muhammad Hakim, better known as Hakim Danish, become the first Malaysian and the second rider from Southeast Asia to win the overall title since the (Moto3) trophy race was first introduced in 2014.

In the second race of the last round at the Mandalika international street circuit today, the 15-year-old Terengganu-born rider finished in second spot behind Indonesian Vede Ega Pratama, thus collecting a total of 187 points to top the rider standings.

His closest challenger (for the 2022 ATC season), Shinya Ezawa from Japan had to settle for second place with a total of 177 points after finishing third in the second race.

Meanwhile, the success of winning two rounds of the race in Lombok allowed Vede Ega to collect a total of 141 points and seize third position in the rider’s ranking list from another Japanese rider Gun Mie.

In the first race that took place on the same circuit yesterday, Carter Thompson from Australia finished second while Hakim Danish was third.

For the record, Hakim Danish managed to take the chequered flag (first) in two races of the second round in Lombok last March, followed by the first race of the fourth round in Thailand and the first race of the fifth round at the Sepang International Circuit last month before competing in Lombok this month. - Bernama