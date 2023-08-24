Hakim Danish, MAKAF to be honoured at SAM-100PLUS 2022 awards night

KUALA LUMPUR: Young race driver Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli has been chosen as the recipient of the Best Young Athlete award to be presented at the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS 2022 awards ceremony on Aug 29.

SAM vice-president Hazreen Mubarak said the consistency and success of Muhammad Hakim, or better known as Hakim Danish, in emerging as the overall champion of the Asia Talent Cup (ATC) 2022 was the main factor in selecting the 16-year-old for the award.

“At such a young age, Hakim Danish has a long time to continue to shine and make Malaysia proud in the world of motorsports. We hope his outstanding performances will be an inspiration to young riders,” he said in a statement by SAM today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Karate Federation (MAKAF) have been named the Most Dynamic Sports Association for a second time since 2014, thanks to their leadership credibility, success gained and determination to enhance the quality of the sport.

“For this year, MAKAF truly deserve to receive the Most Dynamic Sports Association award based on the achievement of their athletes and the good management of the association and exponents. In addition, the karate exponents have never let the national contingent down with their outstanding achievements,” said Hazreen.

Besides these two awards, other awards to be given out at the glittering ceremony include Popular Sports Commentator, Leadership, Best Athlete, Best Para Athlete and 100PLUS ‘Out Do Yourself’.

This year’s edition will also recognise the contributions of sports media practitioners, who stand the chance to take home a total cash prize of over RM50,000.

The award is divided into six categories, namely Best News Report (Print Media), Best News Report (Electronic Media), Best News Review (Print Media), Best News Review (Electronic Media), Best Special Report (Open) and Best Sports Photography.

The overall best winner for the sports journalism category will be crowned the recipient of the Siebel Award with a cash prize of RM7,000 and a trophy. -Bernama