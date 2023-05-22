Hakim Danish vows to get it right next time

KUALA LUMPUR: Young national rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli has admitted to being disappointed with his performance in the second round of the FIM JuniorGP European Talent Cup (ETC) at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain yesterday.

The 15-year-old, however, is not ready to give up and has vowed to clean up his act in his effort to get better results in the coming races.

Earlier, in the second round of the ETC, the Terengganu-born rider finished 11th in race one by clocking 27 minutes and 41.008 seconds (s) before ending up in 13th placing in race two in 27:39.728s.

In race one, Aspa Junior team rider Maximo Quiles came out tops, followed by ACR Racing’s Guido Pini and Estrella Galicia’s Rico Salmela.

In race two, Maximo again finished first, followed by team Estrella Galicia’s Brian Uriarte and Finetwork Mir Junior rider Alberto Ferrandez.

“In race two, I did not get off to a good start and the leading pack started to pull away, making it difficult for me to catch up and I ended up in 13th position,” Muhammad Hakim said in a statement today.

The second-round results have left the team Monlau Motul rider in ninth spot with 24 points overall and he will compete in the third round of the ETC at the Jerez Circuit in Spain on June 4. -Bernama