Haller to undergo surgery for testicular cancer

MUNICH: Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in July, announced on Thursday he will undergo surgery.

“As expected from the beginning, different options were considered following the chemo. I announce that the fight is not over for me,“ the 28-year-old Ivory Coast striker tweeted in French.

“I will have to undergo an operation to finish definitively with this tumour that keeps me away from the pitch.”

France-born Haller joined Borussia Dortmund from Ajax in July to help fill the hole left by the departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

A few days after signing Haller felt pain and club doctors made the diagnosis.

“We wish you lots of strength, Seb! Stay strong!”, Borussia Dortmund reacted to Haller’s tweet. Ajax and another former club West Ham also tweeted their support. - AFP