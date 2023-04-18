Hamidin confident of resolving issues raised by RTG divers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) to the Paris Olympic Games 2024, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix), has promised to quickly settle several issues raised by divers under the Road to Gold (RTG) programme.

Hamidin and his deputy Datuk Nicol David held a closed-door meeting with Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri when visiting the diving squad during their training session at the National Aquatics Centre here today.

“There are several matters; Insya-Allah we can resolve. If not, I will meet the Youth and Sports Minister (Hannah Yeoh) to settle them. Most are ongoing issues which need fresh attention. As the CDM, I can resolve the issues quickly. Maybe after Raya.

“There is no need to wait for the next RTG Committee meeting although they involve many parties,” he told reporters after the meeting.

However, Hamidin declined to elaborate on the issues.

On most RTG athletes’ reported request for sport science support, Hamidin said they would ensure that all athletes under the programme were given adequate support to achieve success in Paris next year.

“Not only diving, but also badminton and other sports too (which need sport science support). If ISN (National Sports Institute) does not have enough (staff), we will get experts from outside.

“We are hunting for gold, silver and bronze at the world level. So, we do not want to just proclaim our desire for gold without taking a closer look at the matter,” he said.

He said the national diving squad would attend a month-long training camp in China in preparation for the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30, one of the qualifying tournaments for the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Swimming Federation secretary Mae Chen said they were banking on Wendy Ng Yan Yee to qualify for the women’s 3m springboard, apart from Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah.

In swimming, she is hoping Bryan Leong, Steve Khiew Hoe Yean, Andrew Goh Zheng Yen and Phee Jinq En - who have all qualified for the World Championships under Category B - would also make it to Paris. - Bernama