Hamidin not interested in filling BAM president’s post

PETALING JAYA: Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix) is not interested in assuming the position as the new president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), even though his name is among those mentioned to replace Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria

Hamidin said it would be better if the post was handed over to a suitable candidate because he wanted to focus fully on steering the leadership of the national football governing body.

“Everyone can name names, but I am not interested because I have to understand that I already hold the position of FAM president and there are still many things that need to be done, so how can I hold two posts?.

“Perhaps there is an individual more qualified to replace him (Norza). I think he has done the best for national badminton,“ he told reporters.

He said this after the announcement ceremony of Thai coach Rakphol Sainetngam as the new head coach of the national futsal squad at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya here today.

Hamidin, who is also the chef de mission (CDM) of the Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, at the same time, is optimistic that the transition of leadership of the BAM’s number one seat will go smoothly and will not affect the national badminton squad’s preparations for Paris.

“He (Norza) is still the president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and oversees other sports, so I hope the (leadership) transition will go smoothly and the replacement will come at the right time,“ he said.

Hamidin’s name is among those mentioned by some parties to replace Mohamad Norza who recently announced that he will relinquish his position (as BAM president) at the end of this year.

It thus see Mohamad Norza vacate the BAM number one seat earlier than after the end of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as he had announced on July 15.

Earlier, at today’s ceremony, Rakphol was given a two-year contract by FAM and his first task is to prepare the national futsal squad ahead of the 2024 Futsal Asia Cup qualification in Uzbekistan from Oct 7 to 11.

Malaysia are drawn in Group G alongside hosts Uzbekistan, Iraq and Cambodia in the qualifier. - Bernama