Hamidin: We want to move closer in qualifying for 2026 World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking at ways to qualify for the World Cup for the first time and needs the support of all parties so that the historic feat could be achieved, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

Based on his experience, Hamidin said success requires support from various aspects, among them the government, domestic league and supporters.

He described the success of Malaysia in confirming a spot in the 2023 Asian Cup in June last year as an example of support from all parties to ensure Harimau Malaya end their 42-year wait by qualifying on merit since the last edition in 1980 in Kuwait.

“Why did we qualify for 2023 Asian Cup? because we played (qualifying round) on home ground and Malaysian fans gave their support. Our bid (as host) was also one of the elements of success.

“Bahrain also wanted to bid at that time. A week before (the qualifications start) they offered it to us and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) would be the host but I said no, it must be played in Malaysia. All that needs to be seen as this success involves many parties,“ he told Bernama here recently.

Commenting further, Hamidin who was elected as a member of the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Council for the 2023-2027 term earlier this month, said the success in the Asian Cup was also influenced by improving local league competition, development programmes, national team preparation and good coaches.

He said all efforts need to be continuously improved to enable Malaysia to qualify for the 2026 World Cup or at least show progress by advancing further in the qualifying round.

“If we don’t qualify, at least we want to get closer (to the World Cup), we (the national team) are currently ranked 25th in Asia, and (Asian) teams will qualify on 8 + 1 (play off), so we must be in the 15th to 10th top position to compete for a slot.

“We need to move step by step, and with cooperation or planning through F:30 (Road Map) we are already in that direction while producing more talented local players,“ he said.

Despite changing coaches, Malaysia has not qualified for the World Cup since 1930 when the country was often stranded in the second round of the qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, Hamidin, who has held the position of FAM president since 2018, hopes fans will continue to give constructive views in the mission to restore the glory of football in the country.

According to him, fans have the right to give their views and comments and as FAM’s number one person, he has to look into the views raised including on social media himself.

He said there are some among the fans who have thoughtful ideas and they will be examined.

“I think that if the view of the facts is wrong, I will leave it aside, but if there is something good that I will direct the officials to look into because the fans, including our (local) bloggers, comprised clever young people.

“They make comparisons with foreign leagues, it’s good to make comparisons. So I have to weigh which ones are not good to put aside, but there are good ones I will pick up. I have to accept the fact that fans can say what they want,“ he said. - Bernama