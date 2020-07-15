Hamilton aims for another F1 record in Hungary

HUNGARY: Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be doing all he can to stop six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton (pix) completing a Mercedes hattrick and matching another of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One records in Hungary this weekend.

Verstappen has lined up on the front row for the first two races of the season in Austria, won by Mercedes' championship leader Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton respectively, and the rivalry is hotting up.

The Hungaroring outside Budapest could be third time lucky for the Dutchman who took pole last year and led before being hunted down on worn tyres and passed by Hamilton four laps from the end.

The slow and twisty circuit will suit his car, but how much more competitive it will be remains a big question.

“I don’t know. That’s the simple answer: I don’t know. But I hope it’s going to be a bit better,” said Verstappen.

Hungary is also a favourite for Hamilton, who has won there seven times and can equal Schumacher’s feat of winning the same grand prix eight times.

The Ferrari great, whose 91 wins are looking increasingly vulnerable after Hamilton celebrated his 85th last Sunday, did that in the French Grand Prix at Magny Cours between 1994 and 2006.

“Every time I’m reminded of the records that Michael had, it’s just still mind-blowing to me,” Hamilton told reporters after winning the Styrian Grand Prix. “I’ve always loved it, Hungary.

“Budapest and Montreal you’d probably say have been my strongest (circuits), particularly at the beginning of my career. So I’m excited to go back,” added the Briton, who is six points behind Bottas in the standings.

“It is a circuit that the Red Bulls usually do really well, I think they led the race there last year. It’s not going to be easy.”

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has won twice at the Hungaroring but the Italian team head east from Austria licking self-inflicted wounds after Sunday’s race lasted 20 seconds before their drivers collided.

Sunday offers four-times world champion Vettel and Charles Leclerc a chance to gather composure, even if more pain awaits with a car down on performance.

“I am generally optimistic and at least I don’t have to wait long to be back in the car, so let’s hope that Hungary will be a better place for us,” commented Vettel.

The race, again without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be a tough one for all involved since strict rules in Hungary mean teams – already in a bubble – cannot leave their hotels other than to go to the circuit or airport.

“Our focus will be on what's happening on track and not about the inconvenience of being confined to a hotel room,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

“We know we have a gap to close to fight for this championship and that is what we will do.” – Reuters

Hungarian F1 GP at the Hungaroring

Lap distance: 4.381km.

Total distance: 306.630km (70 laps)

2019 pole: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull one minute 14.572 seconds

2019 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: One minute 17.103 seconds, Verstappen 2019

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

HUNGARY

Like the first two races of the season, the Hungarian Grand Prix will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis Hamilton has won a record seven times in Hungary (2007, 2009 and 2012 with McLaren. 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019 with Mercedes). Another would equal Michael Schumacher's record of winning the same grand prix (France) eight times.

The Briton has been on pole six times in Hungary and can equal Schumacher’s record seven at the circuit.

Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo are also past winners in Hungary.

The lowest winning start in Hungary was Jenson Button from 14th on the grid in 2006.

Hungary’s 1986 debut made it the first F1 race in eastern Europe. This weekend is the 35th Hungarian GP.

Fifteen of the 34 races to date have been won from pole.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 85 victories from 252 starts and is now six short of Schumacher’s record 91. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53.

Hamilton, winner of the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria last weekend, has won a race in every season he has competed in Formula One since 2007.

He has taken 51 of his wins from pole position.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 104 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 89 career poles.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 152 career podiums, three short of Schumacher’s record.

FASTEST LAPS

McLaren are the only team to set a fastest lap so far in 2020 – Lando Norris in the Austrian Grand Prix and Carloz Sainz in the second race at the Red Bull Ring.

POINTS

Hamilton has a record 35 successive points finishes.

Eight of the 10 teams, all bar Haas and Williams, have scored points after two races.

Last Sunday was the second time in four races that Ferrari failed to score. It was the first time since Mexico 2015 that no Ferrari-powered car finished in the top 10.

MILESTONE

With his victory in the first Styrian Grand Prix, Hamilton stretched his record for most different grand prix wins to 24.